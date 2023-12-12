Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives $23.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.89.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Xometry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xometry

Xometry Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Xometry has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xometry will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xometry

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,843.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,374 shares of company stock valued at $517,774. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xometry by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xometry by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xometry by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,232,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Xometry by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,584,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,892,000 after purchasing an additional 832,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.