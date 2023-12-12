Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,627 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

Yum China stock opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.45. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.