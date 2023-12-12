Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.130-1.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-4.950 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.41. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $85.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.84.

View Our Latest Report on Zoom Video Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,201.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 13,253 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $933,541.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 13,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $923,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,916 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.