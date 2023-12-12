Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.930-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.130-1.150 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $72.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.84.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $140,080.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,962,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,341 shares of company stock worth $10,889,916. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 265.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

