1,133,513 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,133,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,648,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.21% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $691,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,304.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 311,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

