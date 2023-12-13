13,947 Shares in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.72. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. This is an increase from Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

