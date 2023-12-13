1,630 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,403,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2,861.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 89,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.