20,000 Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after purchasing an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,125,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,749,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 171,462 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Spirit Airlines Stock Performance

SAVE stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

