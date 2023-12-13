200,000 Shares in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Acelyrin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $32,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.16. 97,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,401. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, equities analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

