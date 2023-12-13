2,117,473 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,117,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,630,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Kinder Morgan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

