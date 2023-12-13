21,648 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.2889 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

