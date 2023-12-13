2,600 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

