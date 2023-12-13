26,000 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Moody’s accounts for about 2.4% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total value of $917,654.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,325,487. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,796. The firm has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day moving average of $338.47. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $272.70 and a 12 month high of $384.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Barclays lowered their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

