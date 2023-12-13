26,685 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Bought by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,685 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 1.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 71,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 155,173 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM stock remained flat at $50.30 during trading on Wednesday. 236,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,345. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.91. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.02%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

