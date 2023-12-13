2,945 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Purchased by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 23.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,716,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,655,000 after acquiring an additional 159,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $164.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.01. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.