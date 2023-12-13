303 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Purchased by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO traded up $17.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,678.52. 16,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,749. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,593.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,523.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total transaction of $5,825,864.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,536.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.04, for a total value of $5,825,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,536.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total transaction of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.