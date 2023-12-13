3,900 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Bought by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. 505,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 146.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Get Our Latest Report on DELL

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.