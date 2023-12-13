42,422 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Quarry LP increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

