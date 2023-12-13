42,611 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.96 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.46.

