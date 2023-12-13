466,764 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 466,764 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,870,000. McDonald’s accounts for 1.3% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s
McDonald’s Price Performance
Shares of MCD stock opened at $291.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $268.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.64.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.
McDonald’s Profile
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McDonald’s
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- A sudden volume spike in these 3 stocks could mean something big
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Short interest at SoFi could quickly send the stock flying higher
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Analysts can’t get enough of this Domino’s Pizza stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.