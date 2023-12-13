4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Down 4.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.29. Approximately 25,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 406,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

