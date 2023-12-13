67,823 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 67,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,300,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,554,000 after buying an additional 2,006,849 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,201,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,560,000 after purchasing an additional 186,967 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,870,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,063 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,366,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223,183 shares during the period.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ILF traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $27.86. 58,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.55.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

