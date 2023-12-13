764 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,944,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $728,869,000 after purchasing an additional 70,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.57.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.41. 182,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.91.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

