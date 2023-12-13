7Pixels Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $3.44 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 0.12813145 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

