A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.9 %

AOS opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

