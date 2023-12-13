ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $3.20-$3.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.400 EPS.

ABM Industries Stock Up 13.8 %

NYSE:ABM traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,420. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $279,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABM Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on ABM Industries in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

