Acala Token (ACA) Market Cap Hits $66.64 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $66.64 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Acala Token has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016759 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,428.48 or 0.99984616 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011286 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009864 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.07611909 USD and is down -9.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $12,877,257.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.