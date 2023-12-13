ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.86. 253,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 876,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $16.20 to $18.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $945.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 231.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 212.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACM Research by 194.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 458,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

