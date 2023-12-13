Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser makes up 3.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.4 %

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 267,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,429. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

