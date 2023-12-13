Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 534.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after acquiring an additional 103,263 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 436.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.03. 24,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,789. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

