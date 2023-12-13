Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.33. 85,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.83%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

