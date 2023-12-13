Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Enovix by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enovix by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Enovix by 9.8% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVX shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Enovix from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Enovix Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 311,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,458. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.71.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 12,188.42% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

