Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 27,631 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 623,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $491.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,176,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 64,133 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,816,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,435,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,401,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 663,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

