Addison Capital Co Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770,054 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,740.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,394,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,023 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,945,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,587 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32,358.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 955,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,689,000 after purchasing an additional 952,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,289,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,394,000 after purchasing an additional 774,179 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.43 and a 12 month high of $77.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

