Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,128,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 58.1% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $628.58 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.