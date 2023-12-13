Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $156.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $151.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $127.06 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $134.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $780.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,339,595.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.66, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 762,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,339,595.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total value of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

