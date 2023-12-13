aelf Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. aelf has a total market cap of $594.39 million and approximately $77.19 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002288 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 712,004,996 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

