Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Get Affimed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AFMD

Affimed Trading Down 5.2 %

AFMD opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Affimed has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.41.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Affimed had a negative net margin of 638.68% and a negative return on equity of 104.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 18.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.