Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,394,000. Biogen accounts for about 3.9% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $249.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.08. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.86 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.26.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

