Alamar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,116 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,106,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,661,869. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average of $182.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

