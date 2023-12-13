Alamar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,006 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises about 2.2% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WK traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.39. 17,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,935. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.17 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.66). Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.45 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,113.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,712.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $133,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,865 shares of company stock valued at $425,339 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

