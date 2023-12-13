Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,419,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,432,000 after buying an additional 156,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 231.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 33.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,498. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.81.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.50%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,029,626 shares in the company, valued at $144,744,165.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

