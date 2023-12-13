Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 31.3% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $11.34 on Wednesday, hitting $537.36. 169,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,693. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $450.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

