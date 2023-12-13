Alamar Capital Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,934 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises approximately 2.6% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA boosted its position in Splunk by 38.1% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 55,285 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 9.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $543,000. Finally, Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth $382,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. Truist Financial downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Splunk Price Performance

NASDAQ SPLK traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.77. 402,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 361.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,550,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total value of $1,152,768.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,734.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.