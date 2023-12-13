Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Elevance Health accounts for about 2.0% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,819. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $523.11.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

