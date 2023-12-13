Alamar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology comprises approximately 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Alamar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 81,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VSH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.38 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.