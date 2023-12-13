Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.08 on Wednesday, reaching $323.79. 257,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,717. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.46 and a 200 day moving average of $305.99.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.