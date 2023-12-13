Alamar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 1.5% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after buying an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after buying an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

ASO stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $55.99. 147,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,897. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $42.83 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

