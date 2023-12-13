Alamar Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 198,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,237. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

