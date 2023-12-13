Alamar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,074 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Alamar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Morningstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Morningstar by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.30. 25,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,056. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $286.57.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,773,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $3,223,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,504,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,012,296.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

